Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Decreases Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,578 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $171,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,967.19. The trade was a 7.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total transaction of $108,621.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 148,346 shares in the company, valued at $11,339,568.24. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 905,864 shares of company stock worth $77,824,710 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $82.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $59.83 and a 12 month high of $91.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on JCI. Citigroup cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Melius downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.27.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

