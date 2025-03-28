Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 40,281 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,281 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $26,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sysco by 7.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 124,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,891 shares during the period. Clark & Stuart Inc bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,613,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 135,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,256,000 after buying an additional 58,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $73.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.18. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $69.03 and a twelve month high of $82.23.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sysco had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 106.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $3,698,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,335,408. The trade was a 46.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Sysco from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Melius assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.77.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

