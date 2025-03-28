WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Holdings Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 272,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $25,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,538,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 453,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,689,000 after acquiring an additional 78,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

NYSE WEC opened at $106.27 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.47 and a 1 year high of $110.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WEC. KeyCorp upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $119,795.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,635.67. This trade represents a 4.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $2,715,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,865,612.10. This represents a 8.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Stories

