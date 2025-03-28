New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Takes Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 28,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,099,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $292.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

NYSE JLL opened at $251.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.59. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $171.45 and a 1-year high of $288.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.76 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.