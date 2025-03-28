New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Takes $9.71 Million Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 42,438 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,712,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,721 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,026 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 769 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 7,333 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.55, for a total value of $1,697,956.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,997 shares in the company, valued at $11,808,355.35. This trade represents a 12.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $1,139,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,746.96. The trade was a 23.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,933 shares of company stock worth $39,655,456 in the last 90 days. 32.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DKS opened at $210.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.84 and a 12-month high of $254.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.54.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the sporting goods retailer to reacquire up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $1.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 34.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (down previously from $230.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DKS

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Free Report)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.