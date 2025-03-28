New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Makes New $7.96 Million Investment in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 131,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,125,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in AptarGroup by 16.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 21.9% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 11.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,864,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,626,000 after buying an additional 214,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AptarGroup from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.60.

AptarGroup Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ATR opened at $149.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.65. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.96 and a 12 month high of $178.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.24. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 10.45%. Analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

