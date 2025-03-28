New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Has $8.80 Million Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 65,869.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 102,098 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Omnicom Group worth $8,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,163,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 25,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,147,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 21,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE OMC opened at $80.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.65. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.69 and a 12-month high of $107.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Argus lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.