Ultralife (ULBI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 1st. Analysts expect Ultralife to post earnings of $0.15 per share and revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ultralife Stock Up 1.1 %

ULBI stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Ultralife has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $13.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Ultralife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ultralife stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Free Report) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.07% of Ultralife worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

