Quantbot Technologies LP Decreases Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 65.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 37,969 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in JD.com were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on JD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on JD.com from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Dbs Bank raised JD.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on JD.com from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.64.

JD.com Stock Up 2.7 %

JD stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.26. The company has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.43. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.13 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

JD.com Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. JD.com’s payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

