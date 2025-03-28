Quantbot Technologies LP Trims Stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 68.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,614 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vital Farms by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 160.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 87.1% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vital Farms stock opened at $30.27 on Friday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $48.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.49 and its 200 day moving average is $35.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $165.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VITL shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Vital Farms from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In other news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $125,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,966,890 shares in the company, valued at $218,690,677.10. This trade represents a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joanne Bal sold 28,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $1,273,894.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,677,632.10. This trade represents a 32.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,474 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,700. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

