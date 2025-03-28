Promising Hydrogen Stocks Worth Watching – March 25th

Exxon Mobil, Shell, Linde, BP, CF Industries, Energy Transfer, and Air Products and Chemicals are the seven Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks are shares in companies that are involved in the production, development, and commercialization of hydrogen-based energy and fuel technologies. These stocks represent investments in the hydrogen economy, which is seen as a key component in the transition toward cleaner and more sustainable energy sources. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $116.44. 4,874,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,959,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $103.67 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.22 and its 200 day moving average is $113.58.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Shares of Shell stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.23. 5,015,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,964,497. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. Shell has a twelve month low of $60.15 and a twelve month high of $74.61.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $456.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,102. The business has a fifty day moving average of $453.71 and a 200 day moving average of $454.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Linde has a 1-year low of $410.69 and a 1-year high of $487.49. The company has a market capitalization of $215.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94.

BP (BP)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

BP traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.40. 6,010,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,196,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. BP has a fifty-two week low of $27.82 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.26. The company has a market cap of $92.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 429.87, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58.

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

CF stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.99. 1,286,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,052. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.99. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $69.13 and a twelve month high of $98.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Energy Transfer (ET)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

NYSE:ET traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.88. 4,730,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,513,480. Energy Transfer has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.31.

Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

APD stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $292.93. 212,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,535. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $313.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $227.53 and a 52 week high of $341.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.85.

