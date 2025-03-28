Top Oil Stocks To Consider – March 25th

Tenon Medical, ServiceNow, Chevron, Exxon Mobil, and Procter & Gamble are the five Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks refer to shares of companies that engage in the exploration, production, refining, or distribution of oil and related products. These stocks tend to be sensitive to fluctuations in global oil prices, political events, and supply and demand dynamics, making them a significant component of the energy sector in the stock market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Tenon Medical (TNON)

Tenon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as transfixes the SI joints.

NASDAQ TNON traded up $2.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.84. 247,361,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,604. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56. The company has a market cap of $12.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.89. Tenon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NOW traded up $14.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $864.01. 707,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $637.99 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $968.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $985.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.99 billion, a PE ratio of 126.29, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Chevron stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $165.60. 3,552,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,337,986. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.81. Chevron has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $167.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,874,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,959,556. The company has a market capitalization of $505.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.58. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $103.67 and a one year high of $126.34.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

PG traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $162.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,899,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,476,854. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.58. The stock has a market cap of $381.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $153.52 and a 1 year high of $180.43.

