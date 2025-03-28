Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases Shares of 31,986 Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the third quarter worth $115,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 47,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 22,302 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

Dingdong (Cayman) Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE DDL opened at $2.84 on Friday. Dingdong has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $4.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.44.

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Dingdong (Cayman) had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $808.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.85 million. Equities analysts predict that Dingdong will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dingdong (Cayman) announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

(Free Report)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as baked goods, dairy, seasonings, beverages, instant food, oil, and snacks. It offers its products through traditional offline, as well as online channels through Dingdong Fresh app, mini-programs, and third-party platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.