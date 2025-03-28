Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stock Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,076 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 222.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 179,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 123,856 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,272,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,880,000 after buying an additional 218,444 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 460,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 220,176 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 668,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 200,067 shares during the period. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $16,617,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:BDN opened at $4.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.29. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $779.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.40% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.32%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.63%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

