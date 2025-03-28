Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Takes $222,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 96.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,512,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,463,000 after purchasing an additional 40,498,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,946,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,568,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598,253 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,042,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,431,000 after acquiring an additional 655,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,843,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,479 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,478,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,603 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $90.09 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $125.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.69. The company has a market capitalization of $211.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 474.18, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 483,987 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $36,047,351.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,681,933.04. The trade was a 73.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $61,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,740,584.31. This represents a 1.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,379,785 shares of company stock valued at $281,528,938. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.45.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

