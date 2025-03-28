Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Holdings Lifted by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,268,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,490,378,000 after acquiring an additional 100,917 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,886,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Gartner by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 1,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,688,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on IT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Gartner from $565.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $536.63.

NYSE IT opened at $425.11 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $409.50 and a fifty-two week high of $584.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $496.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.04. The firm has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $2.23. Gartner had a return on equity of 116.56% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total value of $587,724.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,855.79. This trade represents a 42.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total value of $47,745.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,932.09. The trade was a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

