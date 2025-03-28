Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Separately, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,047,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTXR opened at $30.30 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $37.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.79 million, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.37.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1173 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index composed of 30 US transportation companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXR was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

