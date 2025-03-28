Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Invests $464,000 in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,472 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $800,725,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 165,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Spotify Technology Stock Performance
SPOT opened at $580.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.52 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $576.80 and a 200 day moving average of $475.48. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $258.00 and a fifty-two week high of $652.63.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Spotify Technology
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
