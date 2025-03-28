Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Invests $464,000 in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,472 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $800,725,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 165,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

SPOT opened at $580.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.52 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $576.80 and a 200 day moving average of $475.48. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $258.00 and a fifty-two week high of $652.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $545.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $740.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $547.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Spotify Technology

About Spotify Technology

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.