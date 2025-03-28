Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Calvin John Bast Sells 10,000 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Calvin John Bast sold 10,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.75, for a total transaction of C$447,500.00.

Calvin John Bast also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

On Thursday, March 13th, Calvin John Bast sold 7,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.80, for a total transaction of C$313,500.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

CNQ opened at C$44.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.26. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$37.11 and a 1 year high of C$56.49. The stock has a market cap of C$92.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Gerdes Energy Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CNQ

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources is one of the largest oil and natural gas producers in western Canada, supplemented by operations in the North Sea and Offshore Africa. The company’s portfolio includes light and medium oil, heavy oil, bitumen, synthetic oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 1.16 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds over 11.5 billion boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.