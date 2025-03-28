Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Calvin John Bast Sells 10,000 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Calvin John Bast sold 10,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.75, for a total transaction of C$447,500.00.
Calvin John Bast also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 13th, Calvin John Bast sold 7,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.80, for a total transaction of C$313,500.00.
Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance
CNQ opened at C$44.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.26. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$37.11 and a 1 year high of C$56.49. The stock has a market cap of C$92.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Canadian Natural Resources
Canadian Natural Resources is one of the largest oil and natural gas producers in western Canada, supplemented by operations in the North Sea and Offshore Africa. The company’s portfolio includes light and medium oil, heavy oil, bitumen, synthetic oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 1.16 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds over 11.5 billion boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.
