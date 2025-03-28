Insider Selling: MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Director Sells 2,517 Shares of Stock

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $331,312.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,490. This trade represents a 9.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
MasTec Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $118.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.98 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.29 and a 12 month high of $166.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.14.
MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have issued reports on MTZ shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on MasTec from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MasTec from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up from $151.00) on shares of MasTec in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on MasTec from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.07.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on MasTec
MasTec Company Profile
MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MasTec
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- What is a Dividend King?
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.