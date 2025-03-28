Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CEO Bobak R. Azamian Sells 6,000 Shares

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 6,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,106 shares in the company, valued at $41,205,300. The trade was a 0.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $50.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.85. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $57.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.05.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.08. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.86% and a negative net margin of 103.64%. The business had revenue of $66.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.
TARS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
