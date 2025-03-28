Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Walter M. Fiederowicz Sells 10,000 Shares

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 10,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $216,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,123.24. The trade was a 25.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Photronics Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $21.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average of $23.48. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.43. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $31.60.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Photronics had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,868,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,271,000 after acquiring an additional 29,681 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,368,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,643,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Photronics by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,120,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,955,000 after acquiring an additional 257,373 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Photronics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,565,000 after purchasing an additional 159,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Photronics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,837,000 after buying an additional 30,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on Photronics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

