Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Director Sells C$185,200.00 in Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Peter Charles Gillin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.52, for a total value of C$185,200.00.

Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance

TSE DPM opened at C$18.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.48. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$9.98 and a 1 year high of C$19.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities raised Dundee Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.