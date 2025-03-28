Gregory M. Weinhoff Sells 10,000 Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $163,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,903.14. This represents a 6.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CNTA opened at $14.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average is $16.41. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 21.52 and a current ratio of 21.52. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $19.09.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNTA. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Centessa Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Institutional Trading of Centessa Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1,414.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

