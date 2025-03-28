Bank Stocks To Follow Today – March 25th

Invesco QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Fiserv, Bank of America, NU, Mastercard, and Vertiv are the seven Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks refer to shares issued by banks that are publicly traded on stock exchanges, representing a partial ownership stake in these financial institutions. Investors in bank stocks may benefit from dividend payouts and capital appreciation, though they are also exposed to risks like economic downturns and regulatory changes affecting the banking sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

QQQ traded up $1.61 on Tuesday, reaching $492.27. The company had a trading volume of 12,068,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,900,838. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $511.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $504.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $413.07 and a 1 year high of $540.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.52 on Tuesday, hitting $249.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,902,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,866,464. The stock has a market cap of $697.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $179.20 and a 52-week high of $280.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $257.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Fiserv (FISV)

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $3.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,685,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The company has a market capitalization of $139.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.52 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FISV

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,866,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,889,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $328.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $34.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

NU (NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

NU stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.36. 27,861,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,327,416. NU has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NU

Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $543.29. 566,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376,994. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $428.86 and a 12-month high of $582.23. The company has a market cap of $495.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $548.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $525.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MA

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

VRT traded down $2.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.06. 3,331,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,522,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $62.40 and a 1 year high of $155.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Recommended Stories