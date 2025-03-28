Chinese Stocks To Watch Now – March 25th

Wynn Resorts, Duolingo, Diageo, UP Fintech, and Mettler-Toledo International are the five Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are shares representing ownership in companies that are either based in or primarily conduct their business in China. These stocks may be traded on Chinese exchanges like the Shanghai Stock Exchange and Shenzhen Stock Exchange, or on international platforms, and they provide investors with exposure to China’s economic growth and inherent market risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Wynn Resorts stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,178,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,260. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.77. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $71.63 and a 52-week high of $110.38.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Duolingo stock traded up $6.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $336.05. 236,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,187. Duolingo has a 1 year low of $145.05 and a 1 year high of $441.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $347.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

DEO traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.68. 358,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. Diageo has a 1-year low of $105.23 and a 1-year high of $149.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

UP Fintech stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,013,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,402,810. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 0.87. UP Fintech has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $14.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average is $6.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $9.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,202.45. The company had a trading volume of 18,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,553. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $1,142.91 and a 1-year high of $1,546.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,291.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,308.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15.

