StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Stake Raised by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,808 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in StealthGas were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Towerview LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 2,762,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,608,000 after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in StealthGas by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 121,206 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 22,203 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of StealthGas by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 79,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 11,383 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 69,686 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of StealthGas by 44.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,596 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 14,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ GASS opened at $5.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.90. StealthGas Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $8.84. The stock has a market cap of $216.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.66.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. StealthGas had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $40.25 million during the quarter.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.

