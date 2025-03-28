Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 36.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winebrenner Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stewart J. Paperin sold 24,852 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $466,720.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,817.14. The trade was a 98.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Hain sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $45,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,749.51. This trade represents a 26.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of ARR stock opened at $17.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -40.91 and a beta of 1.53. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.35 and a 52-week high of $21.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average is $19.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.37%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is currently -669.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ARR shares. B. Riley raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARMOUR Residential REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Featured Articles

