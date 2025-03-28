Best Electric Vehicle Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 25th

Tesla, Shell, Baidu, Rivian Automotive, XPeng, Vale, and NIO are the seven Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares of companies that manufacture electric vehicles or develop the technology, components, and infrastructure needed for their production and operation. These stocks are influenced by factors such as consumer demand for clean transportation, technological innovation, and government policies promoting renewable energy, making them a dynamic segment of the broader automotive and technology sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $279.85. 88,381,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,569,636. The firm has a market cap of $900.13 billion, a PE ratio of 136.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.49. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.22. 5,015,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,964,497. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $218.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.24. Shell has a 1-year low of $60.15 and a 1-year high of $74.61.

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Shares of BIDU stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,323,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,965,844. The firm has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $77.20 and a fifty-two week high of $116.25.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

NASDAQ RIVN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.07. 12,154,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,980,596. Rivian Automotive has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $18.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average of $12.15. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

XPeng (XPEV)

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Shares of XPEV stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.08. 6,351,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,192,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.18. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 2.68. XPeng has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $27.16.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Shares of Vale stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,612,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,414,358. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89. The company has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Vale has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $13.14.

NIO (NIO)

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

NIO stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,039,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,323,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.87.

