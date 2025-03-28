Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Raymond James by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Raymond James by 1,142.1% in the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Price Performance

RJF stock opened at $142.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.03. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $104.24 and a 12-month high of $174.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.31. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Raymond James from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Raymond James from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.55.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

