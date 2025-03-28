Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,952 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $22,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 41,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,342,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,417,000 after buying an additional 38,555 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 216,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,513,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $16,046,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.97 per share, with a total value of $56,058.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,507.06. The trade was a 6.74 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $75.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $66.51 and a one year high of $91.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.19.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.65.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

