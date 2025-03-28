Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $407,000 Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 275.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 351.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 526.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 660.1% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 10,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 27,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $458,730.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 76,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,779.84. The trade was a 26.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VSH shares. StockNews.com raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VSH

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Down 0.7 %

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -69.53 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.49.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.67%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

(Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.