Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Holdings in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,036 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Cognyte Software were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGNT. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Cognyte Software by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 59,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 3.5% during the third quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 440,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the third quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CGNT. StockNews.com cut Cognyte Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Cognyte Software Stock Performance

CGNT opened at $8.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.17. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.34 million, a PE ratio of -42.63 and a beta of 1.77.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

