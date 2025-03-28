Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,829 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAHC. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 206,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 185.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after buying an additional 22,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,020,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAHC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phibro Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of PAHC opened at $21.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.65. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $26.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $878.11 million, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.58.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 25.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

