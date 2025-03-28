Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases New Position in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRVY. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Gravity during the fourth quarter worth $869,000. Flower City Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Gravity in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Gravity by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Gravity in the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gravity in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

Gravity Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Gravity stock opened at $61.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.92. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $53.12 and a twelve month high of $88.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.29.

About Gravity

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games worldwide. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Landverse. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M; Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; Ragnarok Arena; WITH ISLAND; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; Generation Zombie; Ragnarok Idle Adventure; Ragnarok 20 Heroes; White Chord; WITH: Whale In The High; Ragnarok Lost Memories; and Paladog Tactics.

