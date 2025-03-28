Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HALO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 1,697 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $98,901.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,756 shares in the company, valued at $10,126,499.68. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $500,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,986.11. The trade was a 18.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,697 shares of company stock worth $1,754,451 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of HALO stock opened at $64.48 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $66.00. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 9.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.85.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 157.78% and a net margin of 43.74%. The company had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.74 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

