Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a growth of 15,450.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Talkspace Stock Performance

Shares of TALKW opened at $0.09 on Friday. Talkspace has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14.

About Talkspace

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans through both business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

