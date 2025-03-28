Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a growth of 15,450.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Talkspace Stock Performance
Shares of TALKW opened at $0.09 on Friday. Talkspace has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14.
About Talkspace
