Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Short Interest Up 5,875.0% in March

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 5,875.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Moncler Stock Performance

Shares of MONRY opened at $63.57 on Friday. Moncler has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $76.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names in Italy, rest of Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It also offers footwear products; leather goods; bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses and eyeglasses under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

