JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, an increase of 10,125.0% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance
Shares of JDSPY stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. JD Sports Fashion has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31.
About JD Sports Fashion
