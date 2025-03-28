JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2025

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPYGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, an increase of 10,125.0% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance

Shares of JDSPY stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. JD Sports Fashion has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31.

About JD Sports Fashion

(Get Free Report)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.