Steven H. Collis Sells 14,578 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Stock

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.51, for a total transaction of $3,928,916.78. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 317,913 shares in the company, valued at $85,680,732.63. This represents a 4.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cencora Trading Up 1.1 %

Cencora stock opened at $274.33 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.77 and a 52 week high of $274.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $253.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.91.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. Research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cencora

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.29%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cencora by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in Cencora by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.20.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

