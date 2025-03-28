Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 49,557 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) by 183.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,557 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLOW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of PLOW stock opened at $23.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $552.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.14. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $21.31 and a one year high of $30.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day moving average is $25.47.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 50.43%.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Featured Articles

