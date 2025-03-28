Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 200,996 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $1,883,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 12.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,906,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,686,000 after buying an additional 203,967 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 42,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,977,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 15th.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of AM opened at $17.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.72. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $18.30.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.43%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

