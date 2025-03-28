Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Receives $23.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.43.

CLBT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cellebrite DI by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 427,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after buying an additional 75,092 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Cellebrite DI by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,341,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,584,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 157,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 62,320 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Cellebrite DI by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 30,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 189,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLBT opened at $19.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.52. Cellebrite DI has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $26.30.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 58.70% and a negative net margin of 70.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

