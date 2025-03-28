Modern Wealth Management LLC Has $337,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 572,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,450,000 after buying an additional 17,919 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 47,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 63,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,037,000 after purchasing an additional 15,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,528,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,520. The trade was a 58.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $140.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.86 and a 200-day moving average of $136.09. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $123.84 and a 1 year high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 66.75%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

