Modern Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,771 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,316,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697,646 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14,332.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,584,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,391,000 after buying an additional 15,476,455 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,052,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,000 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 8,953,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,755,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,710 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $66.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $58.09 and a 1-year high of $72.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

