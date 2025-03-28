Modern Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,432 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,432 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 373.1% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNG. Argus began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $248.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.79.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In other news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total value of $1,975,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,934 shares in the company, valued at $7,448,852.34. This trade represents a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $226.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.88 and a 52-week high of $257.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.14.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

