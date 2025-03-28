Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $8.08 Million Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $8,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ELF. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELF shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $153.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $174.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.65.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $65.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.60. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.35 and a twelve month high of $219.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.19.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $269,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,232.32. The trade was a 67.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

