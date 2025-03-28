Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 4,437 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,478 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,437 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $7,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Autoliv by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Autoliv from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $109.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Autoliv stock opened at $91.45 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.55 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.21. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 28.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 34.70%.

Insider Transactions at Autoliv

In related news, EVP Per Jonas Jademyr sold 401 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total transaction of $39,638.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,712.25. The trade was a 36.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 5,760 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $569,664.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,062.30. The trade was a 19.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,253 shares of company stock valued at $915,534. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Profile

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.