Corebridge Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $8,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 745.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in IQVIA by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 target price (up previously from $261.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on IQVIA from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IQVIA from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.05.

IQV opened at $179.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.74 and a 12 month high of $253.84.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

