Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,082 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $15,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWLO. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,386,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Twilio by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Twilio by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 26,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO opened at $101.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $151.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of -159.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Baird R W upgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Twilio

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total value of $1,230,525.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,971 shares in the company, valued at $27,823,806.18. This trade represents a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $743,979.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,476,480.50. This trade represents a 4.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,441,324. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.